Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis Sells 420 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $16,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donald Anthony Demarinis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 369 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $15,066.27.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agilysys by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

