agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 7%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) shares fell 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.62. 3,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,867,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a PE ratio of -22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth $314,838,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in agilon health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,381,000 after buying an additional 4,123,743 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in agilon health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after buying an additional 4,043,942 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 90.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,720,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth $28,927,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

