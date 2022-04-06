Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 146,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.74. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $298,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,800 in the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at $6,647,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

