Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $58.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.79. Affirm has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

