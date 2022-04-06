Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 294.42% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

