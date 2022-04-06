AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 48,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 10,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Get AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the third quarter worth $448,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,907,000 after acquiring an additional 74,397 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the third quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.