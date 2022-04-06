Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from the sale of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data center domains. The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues backed by robust growth across all businesses. Higher server and client processor revenues are likely to lead to a sequential increase. The Xilinx and Pensando acquisition will boost AMD's data center business. Alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com augment business prospects. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.04.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 559.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.5% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

