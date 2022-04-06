Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Director John Edward Caldwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMD opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

