AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Trading 4.3% Higher

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 3,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Genuity Capital began coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,941,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth $2,235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

