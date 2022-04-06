Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.76

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.76 and traded as low as $22.30. Adecco Group shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 53,985 shares.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

