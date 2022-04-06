Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

