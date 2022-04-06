AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives C$9.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

AT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE:AT opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$250.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.08. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$2.67 and a 12-month high of C$15.77.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

