Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

NYSE:AYI opened at $170.12 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.