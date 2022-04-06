Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes $255,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,807,604. The company has a market capitalization of $320.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $82,000,992. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

