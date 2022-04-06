Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 187.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 8,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.95.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,236. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

