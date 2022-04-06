Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qualys were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,600 shares of company stock worth $4,959,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.09. 157,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,385. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.29.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

