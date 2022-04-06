Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. 3,074,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,993. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

