Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 95,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,566,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.61. 51,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,719. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82.

