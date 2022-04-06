Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,198. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.