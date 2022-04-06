Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 20,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,313,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.