Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,398,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,844,000 after purchasing an additional 925,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 787,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. 10,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

