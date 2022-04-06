ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 9.6%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.77. 22,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,021,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

A number of analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.56.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in ACM Research by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 701,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,798,000 after purchasing an additional 133,666 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ACM Research by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ACM Research by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,960,000 after buying an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

