ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.00

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 3010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

