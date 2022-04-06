ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.00

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 3010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACI Worldwide (ACIW)
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.