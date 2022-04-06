Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 13th (NASDAQ:AVHIU)

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:AVHIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 13th. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ AVHIU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

Get Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000.

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clark, New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.