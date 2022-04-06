Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

ASO opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $2,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 141.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 696,904 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

