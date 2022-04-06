AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given New SEK 55 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 61,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $59.80.
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
