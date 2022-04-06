AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given New SEK 55 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 61,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $59.80.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 23.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

