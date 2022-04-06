Aaron G.L. Fletcher Purchases 542,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 542,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $13.53.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFFP shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

