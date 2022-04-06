A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,671 shares of company stock worth $871,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

