A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran Sells 2,293 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $32,491.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.03. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.