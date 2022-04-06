A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.50

Shares of A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.50 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.36). A & J Mucklow Group P L C shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 93,500 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.50.
A & J Mucklow Group P L C Company Profile (LON:37HR)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.