9,880 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $1,330,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,009. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

