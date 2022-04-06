$97.20 Million in Sales Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to report $97.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the highest is $101.20 million. Points International posted sales of $65.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $444.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $450.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $492.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

PCOM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 1,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635. Points International has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

