$96.28 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) to post $96.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.60 million and the highest is $101.82 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $78.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $465.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.25 million to $469.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $631.33 million, with estimates ranging from $611.69 million to $642.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,131. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $169.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 15.0% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.