9,133 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.