8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

NYSE EGHT opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,709,000 after purchasing an additional 216,411 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after buying an additional 126,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

