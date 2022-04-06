8,880 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV traded down $8.95 on Wednesday, reaching $345.01. 1,360,461 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.86. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

