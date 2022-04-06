$87.40 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $87.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $89.80 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $104.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $413.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $421.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $457.12 million, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $459.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

CASA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 184,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.34 million, a P/E ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.15. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 594,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 379,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.