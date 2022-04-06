8,500 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

