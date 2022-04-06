78,713 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of American Campus Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,658,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 16.6% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.47 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

