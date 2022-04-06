7,707 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,271,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $423.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

