$748.29 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) to post $748.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $744.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.10 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $693.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.68. 9,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,858. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $132.93 and a 1 year high of $198.71. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

