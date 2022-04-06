740 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,690.4% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

IHF opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day moving average is $273.19. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $248.38 and a 52-week high of $293.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.