68,294 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SouthState as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SouthState during the third quarter valued at $527,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 24.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SouthState by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

SSB traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 385,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,311. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

