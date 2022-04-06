66,810 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

