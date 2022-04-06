582 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in DocuSign by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,416,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,701,000 after purchasing an additional 747,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,531,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,543,000 after purchasing an additional 709,822 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

