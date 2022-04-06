55,705 Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.16% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 318,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 215,962 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $4,343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

RUTH opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $742.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.