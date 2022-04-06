5,561 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Williams Companies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

