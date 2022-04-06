$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will post $55.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $228.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $245.35 million, with estimates ranging from $241.70 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.48. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after buying an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

