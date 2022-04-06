$53.17 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) to post sales of $53.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.30 million and the highest is $55.13 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $213.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $229.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $278.83 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $345.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,569 shares of company stock worth $915,264. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.