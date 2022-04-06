$53.17 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $53.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.30 million and the highest is $55.13 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $213.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $229.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $278.83 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $345.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,569 shares of company stock worth $915,264. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.