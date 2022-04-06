504,833 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,553,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.37% of IAA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IAA by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 362,482 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at $3,005,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in IAA by 8.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in IAA by 180.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in IAA by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other IAA news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Kamin bought 132,100 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

